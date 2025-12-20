New mommy Parineeti Chopra says she is dealing with ‘postpartum symptoms’

Mumbai Dec 20 (IANS) New mommy Parineeti Chopra has expressed her thoughts on dealing with ‘postpartum symptoms’.

The actress took to her social media account to share a video of herself, all set to organise the clutter. Dressed in her smart casual wear, the actress elaborated on how she planned to organize her storage amidst new mommy responsibilities but ended up getting distracted.

She wrote, “Took out time to organize my storage today, got distracted, and did absolutely nothing.” Confirmed symptoms of a postpartum gal,” with sad and laughing emoticons.

Ever since the actress welcomed her bundle of joy in October, she has been receiving a lot of love and gifts from family members and loved ones.

Chopra was ecstatic when her sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and brother-in-law Nick Jonas sent gifts for her newborn baby boy.

An excited Parineeti had taken to her social media to share a glimpse of the gifts and also thanked Priyanka, Nick, and also their daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka and Nick gifted Parineeti’s baby boy a pair of baby shoes, a baby hairbrush, and newborn baby fur clothes.

Sharing the picture on her social media, Parineeti wrote, “Neer getting spoilt already!” with a baby milk bottle emoticon. Further thanking them for her son, Parineeti wrote, “Thank you Mimi maasi, Nick masa, and Malti didi, @priyankachopra @nickjonas,” adding a heart emoticon. Her cute reference to Malti as ‘didi’ (elder sister) seemed extremely adorable.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their first child on October 19. On the first month’s birthday of Neer, on November 19, the new parents revealed his name through a social media post.

Sharing a picture of themselves lovingly kissing their baby boy’s tiny toes, she captioned it as, “Jalasya rupam, premasya swarupam—tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him “Neer”—pure, divine, limitless.” On October 19, the couple had announced the arrival of their baby boy.

– IANS

rd/