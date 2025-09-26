New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

Rabat, Sep 26 (IANS) The recent inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) military manufacturing facility in Morocco during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit is not just another milestone in bilateral ties – it marks a bold assertion of India’s foothold in the global defence sector, a report cited on Friday.

It said that India established a strategic presence in the global military marketplace, with African soil serving as its platform.

“The TASL plant, rising in Morocco with the Defence Minister’s imprimatur, is a strategic play that signals India’s willingness to leave behind decades of reticence and enter the real contest: direct industrial competition with Turkey and China, whose own footprints on the continent have been steadily growing,” a report in 'India Narrative' detailed.

According to the report, the competition is no longer about hosting the largest military drills or offering the most scholarships; it’s about supplying the next fleet of armoured vehicles, drones, or artillery systems to a continent that increasingly seeks gear tailored to its own insurgencies, border conflicts, and changing alliances.

“Much is made of India’s ‘first-mover advantage’ in Morocco, and rightly so. For the first time, India isn’t playing catch-up. Instead, it’s putting boots and factories on the ground before its rivals. But such an advantage is as fragile as it is powerful. Manufacturing arms abroad, absorbing African logistics and procurement headaches, and shaping ammunition and armour for Saharan, Sahelian, or coastal theatres – these are bold promises,” the report stressed.

“They will only be effective if New Delhi and TASL deliver not just products, but genuine local partnerships – a lesson India will need to learn fast, because the competition is relentless and nations like Turkey and China have a head start in localising supply chains,” it added.

The report emphasised that India’s strategic opportunity depends not only on delivering vehicles, but on cultivating deep, responsive, long-term engagement—harnessing its soft power and engineering talent to build trust, not merely market share.

“Ultimately, if India’s defence industry can sustain this momentum, adapt under pressure, and genuinely listen to its new African stakeholders, it could rewrite the rules of international defence partnerships—in Africa and beyond. The TASL plant is less the end of a journey and more the first, risky embarkation on a much larger voyage. There is little room for nostalgia or incrementalism; the global arms export market waits for no one,” the report noted.

