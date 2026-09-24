September 24, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

New Labour Codes to simplify compliance, enhance social security

New Labour Codes to simplify compliance, enhance social security

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The new Labour Codes marks shift from a control‑centred regulatory approach to one based on collaboration between government, industry and workers, senior government officials and experts said on Thursday, adding that codes simplify compliance, facilitate employment linkages and enhance social security.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, highlighted rationalisation through consolidation of laws, reduced provisions, digitalisation of compliance, e‑portals and uniform return filing, along with greater uniformity in the definition of wages.

“The new framework provides a stronger basis for extending social protection to gig, platform and unorganised workers, as the ministry works towards connecting government welfare schemes through digital platforms to identify gaps and develop sustainable, long-term labour standards,” Kumar said at a seminar organised by PHDCCI.

He noted that the ministry is running awareness and training across 316 districts with industrial clusters while preparing state labour machinery and master trainers.

Kumar said that most states have pre-published their rules and said the ministry is working towards completing the state-level rule-making process, while also providing greater clarity on floor wages and other implementation-related issues.

The Secretary stressed strengthening the linkage between employment, skills and job opportunities through the National Career Service and integration of employment and skilling databases.

Global South’s interest in India’s model offers an opportunity to position the country as a reference point for a modern labour ecosystem, he noted.

Dr Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General, PHDCCI, said that as India seeks to establish leadership in manufacturing and services, strong and future-ready workplaces and effective implementation of the new Labour Codes will be critical.

He emphasised that the framework must be simple and easy to understand, particularly for MSMEs, which are the backbone of the Indian economy, enabling them to comply without excessive dependence on legal advisors.

--IANS

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