December 04, 2025 4:51 PM हिंदी

New labour codes enhance social security, ease employers' compliance burden

New labour codes enhance social security, ease employers' compliance burden

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) India’s new labour codes significantly enhance social security coverage and worker protections while easing compliance burdens for employers, a report said on Thursday.

The report by credit rating agency Brickwork Ratings called the reforms a step toward a more inclusive, modern, and competitive labour ecosystem that balances worker welfare with industry efficiency.

Higher thresholds for retrenchment approvals and simplified compliance mechanisms reduce regulatory burden, fostering a more investment-friendly environment.

The reforms have simplified digital filings, reduced administrative burden, and improved flexibility for enterprises to adjust their workforce, the report said.

"Although gig platforms face new welfare costs, the segment finally gains the formal worker status. For businesses, the higher thresholds for workforce downsizing approvals and simplified compliance mechanisms and reduced regulatory burden," it noted.

Key changes include universal minimum and floor wages, gender‑equal pay, and overtime work at twice the normal rate.

Further, it formally recognised fixed‑term employment, re‑skilling fund, work‑from‑home, 60‑day strike notice, and raised the retrenchment threshold to 300 workers under the Industrial Relations Code.

Fixed‑term employees become eligible for gratuity after one year, and trade unions with 51 per cent votes gain exclusive negotiating rights in industrial establishments, the report said.

The Code on Social Security, 2020, extended Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Employees’ State Insurance, and gratuity coverage to gig and platform workers.

National social security coverage is also projected to exceed 64 per cent of the total workforce in 2025, up from 19 per cent in 2015, the report noted.

The codes simplify compliance with single registration or licensing, digital registers, and inspector cum-facilitator systems.

The four unified labour codes -- on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions -- consolidated 29 prior acts and took effect on November 21.

IANS

aar/rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Rajnath Singh, Russian counterpart Belousov lay wreath at National War Memorial

Rajnath Singh, Russian counterpart Belousov lay wreath at National War Memorial

Pakistan: Imran Khan approaches Islamabad court, seeks permission for medical tests (File image)

Pakistan: Imran Khan approaches Islamabad court, seeks permission for medical tests

Bhagalpur handicraft fair: Women entrepreneurs shine, govt schemes transform their fortunes (Photo: IANS)

Bhagalpur handicraft fair: Women entrepreneurs shine, govt schemes transform their fortunes

Road accident kills one, injures 12 in eastern Afghanistan (File image)

Road accident kills one, injures 12 in eastern Afghanistan

India delivers Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Afghanistan

India delivers Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Afghanistan

‘Govt follows protocol’: BJP respond after Rahul Gandhi remarks on Oppn-Putin meeting (Photo: IANS)

‘Govt follows protocol’: BJP respond after Rahul Gandhi remarks on Oppn-Putin meeting

Moscow 2001: Putin was first international leader Narendra Modi met as Gujarat CM

Moscow 2001: Putin was first international leader Narendra Modi met as Gujarat CM

Pakistan’s steady march into authoritarianism (Photo: IANS)

Shrinking freedom: Pakistan’s steady march into authoritarianism (IANS Analysis)

S&P upgrades India’s insolvency regime to group B on stronger creditor protection

S&P upgrades India’s insolvency regime on stronger creditor protection

PhonePe's Pincode to focus exclusively on B2B business solutions for merchants

PhonePe's Pincode to focus exclusively on B2B business solutions for merchants