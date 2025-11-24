New labour codes are the biggest reform since Independence, says NFITU General Secretary Virat Jaiswal

Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) The National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU) has hailed the Modi government’s new labour codes as what it called “a landmark step toward transforming the lives of millions of workers”. NFITU General Secretary Dr Virat Jaiswal described the reforms as “the most historic labour transformation since Independence,” asserting that they will bring decisive, long-awaited change for India’s workforce.

Dr Jaiswal emphasised that, for the first time in India, workers will receive a time-bound guarantee of minimum wages, a provision he said would finally put an end to decades of exploitation. Previously, different labour laws had varying definitions of “wages,” creating confusion and enabling unfair practices.

“These labour codes end that ambiguity and ensure justice,” he said.

Calling it a revolutionary move, Dr Jaiswal said over 40 crore workers, including gig workers, platform workers, will now be entitled to social security benefits.

“All of them will come under ESIC and EPFO coverage. This is happening for the first time in independent India,” he added.

The NFITU leader highlighted several provisions aimed at ensuring dignity and equality for women in the workforce.

“The new codes guarantee equal pay for women and remove gender-based discrimination. More importantly, night shifts will be allowed only with a woman worker’s consent, and both the government and the employer will be responsible for her safety,” he explained.

According to Dr Jaiswal, the labour codes clearly state that any work beyond 48 hours a week will entitle a worker to double overtime wages. The codes also mandate free health check-ups for all workers above the age of 40, a measure aimed at improving long-term worker health and workplace safety.

Dr Jaiswal said the reforms would elevate India to global benchmarks in labour governance. “These labour codes will not only bring India in line with global labour standards but will even allow us to surpass many of them,” he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for their “visionary leadership,” stating that the reforms mark the beginning of a new era of worker justice and worker dignity in India.

