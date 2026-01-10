Avinash Tiwary on diverse 2026 releases: This phase is full-bodied exploration of my range as an actor

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) As he is all set to be seen in three films as different as chalk and cheese such as “O Romeo”, “Ginny Weds Sunny 2” and “O Saathi Re”, actor Avinash Tiwary says 2026 marks a phase of deep creative exploration for him as he juggles diverse projects that push his acting boundaries.

“I'm constantly recalibrating as an actor while switching between these three projects that have pushed me to work my creative muscle like never before. And it's an exhilarating ride!” Avinash told IANS.

Talking about “O Romeo”, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, Avinash said that he had to surrender completely to the story.

“Vishal Bhardwaj builds these dark, immersive worlds that romanticise Shakespearean drama in a way only he can, and O Romeo required me to step into that intensity with total surrender.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo arrives in theatres on February 13. Branded as an action thriller,the film will have Avinash playing a pivotal role in the intense, layered universe.

Switching gears entirely, the actor will next be seen charming audiences in Ginny Weds Sunny 2, the announced sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit.

“Prasshant Jha brings an instinctive understanding of small-town stories, where warmth, comic timing, and everyday emotion from characters drive the narrative, and that wholesome energy defines Ginny Weds Sunny 2,” he told IANS.

The film introduces a brand-new lead pair Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. Produced by Vinod Bachchan, it promises a contemporary, light-hearted take on love, misunderstandings, and modern relationships.

Completing the trifecta is “O Saathi Re”, an upcoming Netflix romantic drama series created by Imtiaz Ali, with Arif Ali directing. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Arjun Rampal, and Ahsaas Channa.

Avinash added: “With O Saathi Re, Imtiaz Ali’s signature Sufism flows through the romance; every role has a different look, a different preparation, and a completely different mindset.”

Set against the evocative backdrops of Mumbai and Mussoorie, the show explores timeless emotions in today’s restless world. The series leans into emotional intimacy and lyrical storytelling, a territory where Tiwary’s intensity is expected to shine.

Looking at the myriad releases, Avinash concluded by saying: “For me, this phase is a full-bodied exploration of my range as an actor, and I’m genuinely looking forward to making the most of it.”

--IANS

dc/