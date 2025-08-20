New depth and substance in our diplomacy: India's envoy to Japan

Tokyo, Aug 20 (IANS) Asserting that there is new depth and substance in Indian diplomacy, India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George on Wednesday highlighted that New Delhi's relationship with almost every country has progressed significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Let me give you an example from Japan, a key partner in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. A major pillar of our relationship is the economic engagement. Today, there are 1,500 Japanese companies operating in India, and these are 1,500 success stories. A recent survey by JETRO indicates that Japanese companies view India as their most preferred destination for expansion," George said in an exclusive chat with IANS.

Hailing the G20 Summit hosted by New Delhi in 2023, the Indian Ambassador spotlighted how India has played a very important role in diplomacy over the last few years.

"That summit was a significant success story for Indian diplomacy. At the same time, Japan was hosting the G7 Summit, and there was close coordination between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi visited Japan for the Hiroshima Summit, and you may recall that we unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Hiroshima Peace Park.

"That statue has now become an icon of India's presence in Hiroshima. Every visitor goes to see the Mahatma Gandhi statue, which symbolises India's commitment to peace and non-violence, ideals that both Mahatma Gandhi and India represent. The G20 Summit itself was an extraordinary event. We organised nearly 200 events across 50 cities in India, which meant that 200 Japanese delegations visited India during that period. Each of them returned with the message that they had seen a 'New India.' It was a proud moment, showcasing India’s transformation and diplomatic strength," Ambassador George told IANS.

India had hosted its highly successful G20 Presidency under the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth One Family One Future', leading to the unanimous adoption of the historic New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

"One of the most important elements was the unanimous adoption of a vision document, which had not been possible before. We were able to bring all stakeholders together to agree on a document of hope for the world. Moreover, we gave a platform to the Global South. Before the G20, India convened the Global South Summit, where we brought together the voices of developing nations to the G20 main table. A landmark achievement was getting Africa included as a permanent member of the G20, representing over a billion people," the Indian diplomat stated.

"India represents one-sixth of the world’s population, yet we are not one-sixth of the world’s problems — we bring solutions to the table. Whether it's diplomacy, economy, or crisis management, India consistently brings solutions. A whopping 1.5 billion people living in peace, in a democracy, with the largest youth population in the world — this is the most important message India delivers today," he added.

--IANS

akl/as