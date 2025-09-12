Nepalese citizens depart from Gujarat's Jamnagar amid growing concerns over unrest back home

Jamnagar, Sep 12 (IANS) Nepali community members living in Jamnagar, Gujarat have expressed growing concern over the current situation in Nepal. While they welcome the corrupt leaders being exposed, they are deeply worried about the ongoing violence and reports of innocent lives being lost.

A bus carrying Nepalese citizens on Friday departed from Jamnagar and is expected to reach the Nepal border in three days. These individuals, who had been living in Jamnagar for the past year and a half, are returning home to reunite with their families.

Due to curfews imposed in several areas of Nepal, many people are facing difficulties even leaving their homes. The Nepali community in Jamnagar, which numbers around 21,000, is anxious about the safety and well-being of their loved ones still in Nepal.

Santosh Soni, a Nepalese citizen, said that people in Nepal currently feel unsafe, while people from Nepal living in India, including Jamnagar, feel secure and supported. He acknowledged the Indian government's continued cooperation and protection.

Meanwhile, in Jharsuguda, Odisha, members of the Nepali diaspora have united to call for peace and national unity. The local Gorkha community held a gathering where they expressed sympathy for affected families and appealed to all sides to abandon violence and pursue dialogue.

Neetu Thapa, a member of the Nepali community in Jharsuguda, told IANS: "I’m closely associated with the Nepali society. The political foundation of our country has been shaken, and the growing frustration among the youth has turned the movement violent. The recent protests led by Gen-Z in Nepal were initially sparked by restrictions on social media, but the underlying cause was rampant corruption."

She added: "PM K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned. Gen-Z has made its point through the movement. However, many lives have been lost, and the nation’s assets have suffered severe damage. It’s time to halt the violence and seek resolution."

Chaman Gurung, President of the Gorkha Society in Jharsuguda, also expressed grief over the turmoil in Nepal.

“We are deeply saddened. Such violent protests should not have occurred. If the protest was against corrupt leaders, actions should have been directed at them—not at the nation’s property,” he said.

Gurung further stressed the need for peace and stability in Nepal.

“What’s done is done. Now we want peace to be restored. While we live here in India, our families are still in Nepal, and they are suffering due to the unrest. Regardless of who becomes Prime Minister, our demand is that Nepal should return to monarchy and become a Hindu nation once again,” he concluded.

