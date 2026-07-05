Nepal to build first-ever tiger sanctuary to promote eco-tourism

Kathmandu, July 5 (IANS) Nepal is moving ahead with plans to establish its first-ever Tiger Sanctuary in Chitwan National Park in the southern district of Chitwan to provide a natural habitat for rescued and 'problematic tigers' while promoting eco-tourism.

'Problematic tigers' are those that pose a direct threat to human safety -- often older or injured animals that are unable to hunt natural prey.

Nepal's tiger population nearly tripled to 355 individuals in 2022 from a baseline of 121 in 2009, due to sustained conservation efforts. However, the growing tiger population has also led to a sharp rise in human-tiger conflicts and increasing pressure on tiger rescue centres.

To address these challenges, the Nepali government is planning to establish the Tiger Sanctuary to house the growing number of 'problematic tigers' while developing the facility as a major eco-tourism destination.

"The proposed sanctuary will be developed on around 52 hectares of land at Devnagar in Chitwan and is designed to accommodate 18 to 20 tigers," Hari Bhadra Acharya, senior ecologist at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, told IANS.

"Currently, rescued and problematic tigers are being kept in small cages at different locations. The main objective is to provide them with a much larger enclosed area where they can roam more naturally while ensuring public safety," Acharya said.

According to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, the government has already allocated NPR 30 million for the project in the upcoming fiscal year 2026-27, which begins in mid-July.

The sanctuary will be developed by expanding the existing wildlife rescue centre at Devnagar, which already has veterinary facilities and a holding centre for rescued animals. The project aims to combine wildlife conservation with eco-tourism to generate revenue for the sanctuary's long-term operation, including feeding and maintenance costs.

Under the proposed plan, visitors will be able to observe tigers from elevated canopy bridges and observation towers or from specially designed enclosed safari vehicles travelling along designated safari routes, while the animals roam freely within secure compartments.

According to Acharya, the sanctuary has been designed to avoid disrupting wildlife movement through the existing forest corridor. It will comprise three main sections, with capacity for two tigers in the holding centre, four tigers in the compartment which can be viewed from an elevated viewing area, and 10 to 12 tigers in the Jeep Safari zone.

"Male and female tigers, however, can be housed together. Overall, the sanctuary is designed to accommodate 18 to 20 tigers," Acharya said.

He explained that the Jeep Safari zone would reverse the conventional roles of humans and wildlife.

"The tigers will roam freely within the enclosure, while visitors will travel through the area in specially designed enclosed safari vehicles resembling secure cages. Dedicated safari routes and fire lines will separate the vehicles from the animals," he said.

The sanctuary will also feature a three-layer fencing system, including reinforced double perimeter fencing and internal barriers, to ensure the safety of both visitors and animals.

Acharya said the sanctuary will house only 'problematic tigers' that cannot be released back into the wild, rather than healthy wild tigers.

He identified three main circumstances that lead tigers into conflict with humans. Young tigers dispersing in search of new territories are sometimes pushed out of the forests densely populated by tigers into villages, where they may begin attacking livestock or people.

Tigers injured in territorial fights often lose the ability to hunt natural prey and instead target easier prey near human settlements. Elderly tigers also move towards villages after losing the ability to hunt because of worn teeth and claws.

"To ensure the safety of people and their livestock from attacks by such tigers, the tiger sanctuary has been envisioned," Acharya said.

Construction of the proposed sanctuary is still at an early stage. A technical committee led by Acharya has submitted a concept report on the project.

"A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared soon, outlining the design, implementation plan and estimated cost," he said. "Once construction begins, it is expected to take at least two to three years to complete the necessary infrastructure."

--IANS

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