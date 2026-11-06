Nepal President receives Letter of Credence from India's new Ambassador

Kathmandu, Nov 6 (IANS) Senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela on Friday presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to Nepal to the country's President Ramchandra Paudel, at a ceremony held at President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas.

"Rt. Hon. President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel received Letters of Credence from H.E. Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India amidst a special ceremony held at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas, today," read a statement issued by Paudel's office.

The 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer was till recently serving as Secretary (Economic Relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On Thursday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, in Kathmandu discussing various aspects of Nepal-India relations and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Nepal Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated Thursday evening.

"Prime Minister Shah expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its prompt support, including relief supplies and rescue teams, following the devastating Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods. He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s solidarity and enquired about opportunities for cooperation in sports development," read the statement released from Kathmandu after the meeting.

"Foreign Secretary Misri briefed the Prime Minister on preparations for his upcoming visit to India and the progress of bilateral cooperation in energy, water resources, trade, transit and aviation. He also informed that a trial run of the Ayodhya-Janakpur railway service was conducted today," it added.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Misri also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the wide-ranging engagement and overall progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation while discussing possible outcomes and initiatives in the context of the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to India.

Earlier, Misri called on Finance Minister, Swarnim Wagle; Foreign Minister, Shisir Khanal; Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and Minister for Infrastructure Development, Sunil Lamsal.

The two Foreign Secretaries held delegation-level talks on Wednesday during which they reviewed ongoing cooperation across diverse sectors and discussed ways to further strengthen the mutually-beneficial partnership between India and Nepal.

Foreign Secretary Misri also interacted with a group of parliamentarians, including members of the India-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group and Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism.

"During various engagements, the Nepali leadership expressed gratitude for India's swift and substantial humanitarian and technical assistance in the aftermath of the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods. Both sides noted with satisfaction the growing engagement in recent times in traditionally strong areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and commerce, development partnership, hydropower, physical connectivity, border management, energy, and people to people ties as well as newer avenues for collaboration including start-ups, digital connectivity, AI and sports. They reaffirmed their commitment to all round enhancement of the bilateral partnership," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the ministry, the visit of the Foreign Secretary continued the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries to further advance close bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.

--IANS

/as