New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's two-day State visit to India offers an opportunity to deepen bilateral ties through a shared vision of growth and prosperity, a report has detailed.

This is Shah's first bilateral visit since he was sworn in as the Nepal Prime Minister in March this year. He has already visited New York in September to participate in the United Nations General Assembly since assuming office. His visit to India marks an important milestone in the evolving bilateral ties and is expected to give fresh momentum to economic cooperation, energy partnerships and regional connectivity.

PM Shah will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on November 23 to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Securing additional air entry routes from India, obtaining substantial financial support for reconstruction following the devastating floods of August 26, and securing concessions from India on trade and transit are among the Nepali government's top priorities, Nepali officials said.

On India's part, securing access to Nepali airspace and improving the investment climate for Indian businesses in Nepal, particularly in the energy sector, are among its key concerns, according to Nepali officials.

Bilateral talks are expected to cover post-flood reconstruction assistance, energy, trade, connectivity and broader bilateral cooperation. The two sides are also expected to unveil a Joint Vision Document titled "Samriddha Nepal, Samunnat Bharat" (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India) to set long-term bilateral goals and concrete targets.

The two countries are also expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation, and lay the foundation stones for new projects during the visit.

Discussions between the two sides will focus on strengthening economic cooperation in trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

Defence cooperation has remained an important pillar of India-Nepal ties, with the distinguished legacy of Nepali Gorkhas serving in the Indian Army demonstrating the depth of mutual trust between the two nations, according to a report in India Narrative. The recruitment of Nepali citizens under India’s Agnipath scheme has remained a topic of bilateral discussion after the introduction of the new recruitment framework in 2022.

No immediate announcement on the matter may be made during Shah's visit; however, continued engagement offers space for India and Nepal to explore mutually acceptable arrangements. The longstanding institutional relationship between the armies of India and Nepal, joint military exercises, training programmes and professional cooperation continue to be a strong foundation for bilateral defence ties, according to a report in India Narrative.

"The significance of Shah’s visit extends beyond individual infrastructure projects and economic agreements. India and Nepal have an opportunity to develop a forward-looking partnership encompassing emerging technologies, digital infrastructure, education, healthcare, skill development, renewable energy and entrepreneurship. India’s experience in digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion and technology-led governance offers potential avenues for knowledge sharing and institutional collaboration," Indian policy analyst and Asia expert Somen Chatterjee stated in a report in India Narrative.

Nepal's young population will benefit through greater cooperation between the two nations in these sectors. The increasing emphasis on economic and technological cooperation showcases an important evolution in India-Nepal ties. Stronger cooperation between India and Nepal holds considerable significance for South Asia.

"Shah’s visit offers an opportunity to consolidate existing achievements while identifying new areas of engagement. With shared geography, complementary economic strengths and enduring civilisational bonds, India and Nepal are uniquely positioned to build a partnership that combines tradition with modernity. The emerging trajectory of bilateral relations points towards a future where shared history is complemented by shared infrastructure, shared economic opportunities and shared prosperity," Somen Chatterjee stated in a report in India Narrative.

--IANS

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