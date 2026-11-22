Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu, who was recently seen in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, is one cloud 9 after the recent victory of the celebrated racing sensation Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the final race from the motor racing event.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he lauded the racer’s grit, reputation and skills calling it one to be remembered and applauding the champion for giving it his all.

He wrote, “Mad MAXXXXX, sir you are the GOAF***T!!!!!! There is NO ONE like you. Today was not about who’s got the best car but it was pure RACING.. after decades this was one to be remembered. You gave it all.. What a fantastic race!!”

The Dutch-Belgian racer clinched a spectacular victory at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, securing his third win at the Nevada street circuit and delivering another memorable performance for Red Bull. Starting from pole position, the four-time world champion held off relentless challenges from Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in a frenetic 50-lap race featuring 34 lead changes and more than 300 overtaking manoeuvres.

Verstappen crossed the finish line in 1:27:39.624, just 0.639 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, with Oscar Piastri finishing third. Verstappen's victory was particularly significant given the intense pressure throughout the race and the unpredictable slipstream battles on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

While Verstappen maintained his 2nd position in the championship standings after the race, the outcome of the race pulled Sir Lewis Hamilton to 3rd position from his previous 4th position, leading to George Russell slipping down to 4th position.

Meanwhile, on the work front Divyenndu has had a great year with ‘Peddi’ and ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ along with ‘Glory’ and ‘Waiting Hai’.

--IANS

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