Nepal: Inquiry panel seeks criminal prosecution of former PM Oli over Gen-Z crackdown

Kathmandu, March 25 (IANS) A high-level inquiry commission formed to investigate incidents during last year’s Gen-Z movement in Nepal has recommended a criminal investigation and prosecution of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and then Police Chief Chandra Kuber Khapung.

The commission, led by Gauribahadur Karki, pointed to recklessness and negligence by Oli and Lekhak in connection with the deaths of protesters on September 8, and recommended action against them in line with the Muluki Criminal Code Act, 2074 (2017). The commission also blamed the former police chief for ordering the use of force against protesters.

If prosecuted based on the recommendations, the three individuals could face imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years and a fine of up to NPR 30,000. The commission’s report has not been formally made public, but a leaked copy has circulated widely. In his statement to the commission, Oli said that security agencies had been instructed to minimise loss of life and property and to prevent the infiltration of undesirable elements into the protests.

During the Gen-Z movement, which led to the fall of the Oli-led government, a total of 77 people were killed and property worth over NPR 85 billion was destroyed, according to a government report.

Following the collapse of the Oli-led coalition government, a non-political administration headed by Sushila Karki was formed, which facilitated elections for the House of Representatives on March 5. After the elections, the Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by prime ministerial hopeful Balen Shah, emerged as the largest party in Parliament with nearly a two-thirds majority, while traditional political parties including Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) and Nepali Communist Party suffered significant defeats.

Just two days before the planned swearing-in of the new Prime Minister, the report was leaked, likely increasing pressure on the incoming government to take action against former officials found responsible for the incidents during the Gen-Z movement.

The commission has recommended investigation and prosecution under the Muluki Criminal Code Act, 2074 (2017) against then Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, Armed Police Force chief Raju Aryal, former head of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and former Chief District Officer of Kathmandu Chhabi Raj Rijal for recklessness and negligence. If prosecuted based on the recommendation, they could face up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to NPR 30,000.

The commission has also recommended departmental action against several other senior officials of the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and National Investigation Department.

--IANS

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