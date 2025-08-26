Nehal Chudasama: It’s a myth that beauty queens are perfect

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Miss Diva Universe in 2018 Nehal Chudasama, who is currently seen as a contestant in the 19th edition of “Bigg Boss”, says that it’s a myth that beauty queens are perfect. She agrees that they are just groomed more and try to reach a level where they can encourage people.

Talking about how beauty queens are often seen as perfect and the struggles she faced behind the crown, Nehal told IANS: “I think it’s a myth that beauty queens are perfect. Beauty queens are as human as anyone else out there. The struggles were real. It was tough because you come out of nowhere, with no entertainment background.”

“You don’t know anything about how the industry works, how pageantry works. So learning everything about pageants—what it takes to win that crown—is immense hard work in every way: from developing your personality to competing, to grooming yourself, to inspiring and encouraging others, and showing relatability.”

So it’s a lot of hard work, she said.

“And I think that’s what my journey speaks of as well. I was able to help people evolve and believe in themselves with my transformation journey and my life story. So I think it was quite a journey.”

Asked what’s the biggest misconception people have about beauty queens, she said: “That they’re perfect. We’re not. We’re as human as anyone else. Yes, we’re more groomed and we try to reach a level where we can encourage people, but that’s far from being perfect. We embrace our flaws as much as any other person does. So we’re far from being perfect.

Defining today’s beauty, Nehal says it’s an “overall thing.”

“I think it’s an overall thing. Beauty has always been about the whole package—showing who you are from inside, along with being presentable to the world. I mean, no one wants to talk to a person who’s not groomed or doesn’t smell good. So, it’s an overall thing.

