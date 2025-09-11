Arjun Bijlani’s wife shares an emotional message while missing him

Mumbai Sep 11 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani is currently seen in the OTT reality show “Rise And Fall”. The actor is seen performing well in all tasks and winning hearts in the show.

But it looks like his wife, Neha Swami, has been missing her husband a lot. Neha took to her social media account recently and expressed how much she has been missing him and also said that she has been realising his importance in her life even more.

She also shared a few pictures of themselves clicked during the romantic photoshoot. “I am missing you so much. It’s already been a week, and every day, every moment, in every way… I miss you.” Acknowledging the amount of hard work Arjun puts in for Neha and their son, she wrote, “When I sit alone, my thoughts always go to you… to how hard you work for us. And being on my own this week, I’ve started to truly understand the effort and dedication you give every single day. I see now that your work isn’t just something you do… it’s who you are. Your presence, your effort, your energy... it’s everywhere. And I feel it deeply.” Neha further added that she will be standing rock solid with him in every ups and downs of life.

“But I will not let you fall. I will be there like a strong pillar beside you, always, to see you rise. All the best, my riser I love you. Can’t wait to have you back. @arjunbijlani.” For the uninitiated, Neha Swami and Arjun Bijlani have known each other for 18 years, and the couple are head over heels in love even today. Neha and Arjun fell in love during their college days, and despite the fact that Arjun was not well-to-do financially back then, during the dating days, Neha decided to stick by him and support him in his journey of life. Arjun has always credited Neha for all the success that he is seeing today and has always maintained that had it not been for Neha, he would have collapsed and never would have made it big in life. The couple are parents to a teenage son, Ayaan.

