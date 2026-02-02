February 02, 2026 12:14 PM हिंदी

Neha Dhupia shares picture with Novak Djokovic after ‘historic’ night of tennis

Neha Dhupia shares picture with Novak Djokovic after ‘historic’ night of tennis

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia shared a memorable moment from a night she called historic, posting a picture with tennis great Novak Djokovic after witnessing an electrifying clash on court.

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, featuring moments with Novak Djokovic, glimpses from the high-voltage match, and candid snapshots of her enjoying the evening with her husband, Angad Bedi, in the stands.

Sharing her exhilaration, Neha said the experience was “too much for one night,” adding that the tennis fan in her was “crying with joy.”

She wrote in the caption section: “Too much for one night!!!! The tennisfan in me is crying with joy!!!! What a feeling , what an arena … We witnessed history being made tonight … @carlitosalcarazz you were unstoppable… and @djokernole you always have been!!!!”

On the work front, she was recently seen in the series ‘Single Papa’ on Netflix. The show also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce leaves his family so shocked that they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

The show has been renewed for a second season.

She was also seen in the show The Perfect Family. The series highlights the mental health stigma prevailing in almost every Indian household. The show has been lauded for its sensitive storytelling and powerful performances.

The Perfect Family, along with Gulshan Devaiah, also stars Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Girija Oak and has been produced by Pankaj Tripathi and Ajay Rai and directed by Sachin Pathak.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Madhur Bhandarkar says the impact of 'Traffic Signal' leaves him humbled even after 19 years

Madhur Bhandarkar says the impact of 'Traffic Signal' leaves him humbled even after 19 years

‘Rainman’ R. Madhavan talks about moment that shaped opening scene of ‘Dhurandhar’

‘Rainman’ R. Madhavan talks about moment that shaped opening scene of ‘Dhurandhar’

Mona Singh on mistakes: They are lessons that help you grow as a human being

Mona Singh on mistakes: They are lessons that help you grow as a human being

EAM Jaishankar to embark on three-day US visit today

EAM Jaishankar to embark on three-day US visit today

Soundarya Rajinikanth says Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 will be a "deadly film" (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Soundarya Rajinikanth says Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 will be a "deadly film"

Hazlewood likely to miss early stage of T20 WC, Australia add Abbott as travelling reserve

Hazlewood likely to miss early stage of T20 WC, Australia add Abbott as travelling reserve

Subhash Ghai celebrates Jackie Shroff’s b’day at home, Salman Khan joins in the fun

Subhash Ghai celebrates Jackie Shroff’s b’day at home, Salman Khan joins in the fun

Sports have never really faced major issues since PM Modi took office: Ex-WFI Prez Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Sports have never really faced major issues since PM Modi took office: Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

RBI likely to refrain from another policy rate cut this week: Economists

RBI likely to refrain from another policy rate cut this week: Economists

Akshay Oberoi says working with Neeraj Pandey on his mastered genre was an ‘amazing experience.’

Akshay Oberoi says working with Neeraj Pandey on his mastered genre was an ‘amazing experience’