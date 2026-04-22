April 22, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Neha Dhupia reveals her contractions while pregnant began at Yash Raj Studios

Neha Dhupia reveals her contractions while pregnant began at Yash Raj Studios

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealing that her contractions began while she was shooting at Yash Raj Studios.

Appearing on actress Parineeti Chopra’s recently launched talk show, ‘Mom Talks’, Neha spoke about how she continued working until eight-and-a-half months pregnant as she was determined on keeping up with her professional commitments come what may.

In the promo shared by Parineeti on her social media account, Neha who was the guest of the day, elaborated on balancing motherhood and profession.

On the show, which strikes conversations with parents about their journeys through parenthood, Neha also spoke about the pressures faced by working mothers.

Responding to Parineeti’s question about societal expectations from a new mother, Neha said, “As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mom. The needle shouldn’t change too much.”

She revealed, “I wanted to go back to work. I worked right till the end, till eight and a half months pregnant. My contractions actually started at Yash Raj Studios.”

Talking about Neha Dhupia, the actress is married to actor Angad Bedi. The couple welcomed their first born, a daughter Mehr in November 2018 and later became parents to their son Guriq in October 2021. Mehr is currently 7 years old, while Guriq is around four.

Meanwhile, talking about Parineeti, the actress who recently embraced motherhood, welcomed a baby boy named Neer in October last year with her husband Raghav Chadha.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Samay Raina calls comedy special ‘Still Alive’ his most ‘honest’ effort

Samay Raina calls comedy special ‘Still Alive’ his most ‘honest’ effort

India real estate land deals jump 32 pc to Rs 54,818 crore in 2025

India real estate land deals jumped 32 pc to Rs 54,818 crore in 2025

IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Binu rockets to the top with four challengers in hot chase at IGPL Congo

Binu rockets to top with four challengers in hot chase at IGPL Congo

Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections (Photo Credit: Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections

investors in banks

Govt to form panel to review 26 pc voting cap for private investors in banks: Report

Pachpadra refinery blaze: Agencies examining CCTV footages to find out reasons of fire

Pachpadra refinery blaze: Agencies examining CCTV footage to find out reasons of fire