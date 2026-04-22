Neha Dhupia reveals her contractions while pregnant began at Yash Raj Studios

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealing that her contractions began while she was shooting at Yash Raj Studios.

Appearing on actress Parineeti Chopra’s recently launched talk show, ‘Mom Talks’, Neha spoke about how she continued working until eight-and-a-half months pregnant as she was determined on keeping up with her professional commitments come what may.

In the promo shared by Parineeti on her social media account, Neha who was the guest of the day, elaborated on balancing motherhood and profession.

On the show, which strikes conversations with parents about their journeys through parenthood, Neha also spoke about the pressures faced by working mothers.

Responding to Parineeti’s question about societal expectations from a new mother, Neha said, “As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mom. The needle shouldn’t change too much.”

She revealed, “I wanted to go back to work. I worked right till the end, till eight and a half months pregnant. My contractions actually started at Yash Raj Studios.”

Talking about Neha Dhupia, the actress is married to actor Angad Bedi. The couple welcomed their first born, a daughter Mehr in November 2018 and later became parents to their son Guriq in October 2021. Mehr is currently 7 years old, while Guriq is around four.

Meanwhile, talking about Parineeti, the actress who recently embraced motherhood, welcomed a baby boy named Neer in October last year with her husband Raghav Chadha.

--IANS

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