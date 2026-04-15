April 15, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Neha Dhupia on going deglam for ‘52 Blue’: It was liberating

Neha Dhupia on going deglam for ‘52 Blue’: It was liberating

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Neha Dhupia is stepping into an entirely new space with her debut international film titled 52 Blue, as she will be seen in a de-glam avatar for the very first time on screen. The actress said that going makeup-free was never a concern for her as she found it liberating.

Neha said in a statement: “52 Blue has been one of the most deeply moving and transformative experiences of my career. When I first read the script, what stayed with me was the quiet strength of the mother she doesn’t speak loudly, but her presence shapes her son’s entire world.”

Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue is a poignant coming-of-age story that follows a young Indian football enthusiast’s journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The film explores themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family backdrop.

She said that playing a mother to a young man for the first time was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling.

“Because it required me to tap into emotions that are raw, instinctive, and deeply human."

Neha added: "The deglam aspect of the role was never a concern for me; in fact, it was liberating. It allowed me to completely shed any layers of vanity and immerse myself fully into the life of this woman—her silences, her resilience, and her unconditional love.”

“There’s something very powerful about portraying a character who finds strength in vulnerability."

The film also stars Adil Hussain, who plays Neha’s husband, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Shot extensively in Kochi, India, Blue 52 traces the journey of Ashish (Yadav Shashidhar), a young boy growing up under the isolating control of his father on a remote island home.

With the quiet strength and support of his mother, and inspired by the memory of his late brother, Ashish eventually finds the courage to break free. His journey takes him across borders as he sets out to meet his idol, Lionel Messi, at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - marking his first encounter with the larger world beyond his confined upbringing.

Regarding working with Ali El Arabi, Neha said it has been a revelation.

“His storytelling is so honest and rooted, and he creates an environment where you feel completely safe to explore and push your boundaries. Shooting in Kochi, in such a unique and intimate setting, added so much authenticity to the film,” she added.

The actress said that at its heart, “52 Blue is a story about dreams, about breaking free, and about the invisible forces like a mother’s belief that shape who we become.”

“I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of a film that is so universal in its emotions yet so personal in its storytelling. It’s a story that I believe will resonate with audiences across cultures and borders.”

Produced and directed by Ali El Arabi under his banner Ambient Light, based in Cairo and Los Angeles, the film is executive produced by Tariq Al-Naama, with Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews, and Katara Studios serving as co-producers.

--IANS

dc/

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