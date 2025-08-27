Neha Dhupia officially gone on ‘first honeymoon’ with Angad Bedi after 8 years of marriage

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia, who is celebrating her birthday in Rome with her family, said she has officially gone on her first honeymoon with her husband Angad Bedi after eight years of marriage.

Neha is bringing in her birthday in Rome and Florence with Angad. The couple are making this trip even more special by calling it their “first honeymoon” after eight years of marriage.

Speaking about the getaway, Neha shared, “We’ve gone official on our first honeymoon with Angad after 8 years of marriage.”

“For this birthday, I’m manifesting good health, success, and precious family time. Career-wise, I’m looking forward to the coming year, which is going to be a busy one,” she added.

It was in 2018, when Neha married actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara. The same year in November, she gave birth to a girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

In July 2021, she and Angad announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.She gave birth to her second child, a boy in October 2021 and named him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

On the acting front, Neha was last seen in “Bad Newz,” inspired by true events. The film revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twins are born to the same mother, but from different biological fathers.

Talking about Angad, he was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama titled Hi Nanna in 2023. The Shouryuv directed-film stars Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Jayaram and Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

The plot follows six-year-old Mahi, a girl battling cystic fibrosis, who lives with her loving father, Viraj. Her quest to learn about her absent mother leads to a chance encounter with Yashna, a woman unknowingly connected to her past, unraveling a heartfelt story of lost memories, love, and destiny.

