Neetu Kapoor shares picture with late Rishi Kapoor on 47th engagement anniversary

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood veteran star Neetu Singh, who post marriage goes by the name of Neetu Kapoor, shared a beautiful picture of herself with her late husband Rishi Kapoor on account of their 47th engagement anniversary.

In the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, she is seen posing with her late husband, with both of them smiling ear to ear.

Neetu captioned it as, “Was engaged today 1979.”

Talking about Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, the couple tied the knot on January 22, 1980, in what was considered one of the most expensive and talked-about Bollywood weddings of its time.

The grand ceremony was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry.

Neetu and Rishi welcomed their daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in 1980, followed by their son Ranbir Kapoor in 1982.

Recently, Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor and Neetu - Rishi Kapoor's niece has recently shared an unknown fact about Neetu Singh from her wedding day.

Talking about it on the singing reality show Indian Idol, Karisma revealed how Neetu Singh had fainted right in the middle of her wedding, seeing so many stars and so much of crowd.

She mentioned that that particular episode had scared everybody in the family.

“Ek interesting story bhi kahi jaati hai ki itne saare stars aur itni bheed ke beech Neetu aunty shaadi mein faint ho gayi thi. Sab bahut dar gaye the,” revealed Karisma.

For the uninitiated, while at the peak of her career, Neetu stepped away from Hindi cinema, after marriage, in keeping with the Kapoor family’s long-standing tradition where daughters and daughters-in-law were not allowed to continue acting professionally.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020, post his battle with cancer.

–IANS

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