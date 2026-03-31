Neetu Kapoor celebrates 47 years of ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ with picture featuring her, Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, is celebrating 47 years of her film ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’. The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a still from the film.

The picture shows her with her late husband Rishi Kapoor. She wrote on the picture, “#47YearsOfJhootaKahinKa. Released on March 30, 1979”.

‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ is a Hindi-language comedy film released in 1979, directed by Ravindra Peepat and produced by Ravi Malhotra. The film also stars Rakesh Roshan, and Prem Chopra in principal roles. The story follows Ajay (played by Rishi Kapoor), a young man who fabricates a wealthy identity to impress a woman, Rekha (played by Neetu Singh).

The plot develops through a series of misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and comedic situations as Ajay attempts to maintain his false persona. Rakesh Roshan plays Vijay, adding to the narrative complications, while Prem Chopra portrays a supporting antagonist role.

The film’s music was composed by R. D. Burman, with lyrics by Gulshan Bawra. The soundtrack includes songs such as ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ and ‘Dil Mein Jo Mere Sama Gayi’. ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ performed moderately at the box office and is noted for its comic narrative structure and performances, particularly by Rishi Kapoor. It is also recognized as part of the late-1970s Hindi film trend of light-hearted romantic comedies.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980. In 2017, he released his autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored’, in which he wrote the book along with Meena Iyer. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After successful treatment for a year, he returned to India a year later.

However, he was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away on April 30, 2020 from recurrence of leukemia, a day after legendary actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode.

--IANS

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