Neetu Chandra reacts to PM Modi’s appreciation of her song crooned by legend of Bihar, Sharda Sinha

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) National Award-winning actress-producer Neetu Chandra has expressed her delight at PM Modi appreciating her soulful music video created for the Chhath Puja festival .

PM Modi took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the song ‘Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya’ sung by the legendary singer Sharda Sinha. He wrote in Hindi, “Today, on this great festival, I am sharing with all of you some songs of Chhathi Maiya that will enchant everyone who listens to them”.

The song, which was released in 2016, was produced by Neetu along with her brother Nitin Chandra. Reacting to the same, the actress told IANS, “As a daughter of Bihar, my chest swells with pride after receiving the grace of Chhathi Maiya and the blessings of the Prime Minister. Jai Chhathi Maiya”.

The actress also released her film, ‘Chhath’ on WAVES OTT celebrating Bihar’s cultural and spiritual heritage, on October 24. The film pays tribute to the devotion and discipline that define one of India’s most sacred festivals, Chhath Pooja.

The actress urged the audience to watch the film which is based on a joint family, and tells the story of an uncle and his nephew. The actress told IANS that all the artistes employed in the film are based in Bihar, and called it a story seeped in the cultural heritage of the eastern state.

The actress has also been declared the SVEEP icon fir the upcoming Bihar elections. Talking about the same, she said, “This year, I am the SVEEP icon of the Bihar Election Commission. I would like to request all of you to please vote. I request all the voters to vote. This is a great opportunity for you to elect your own government”.

“I request the people of Bihar Election Commission to take Bihar forward. There are already many changes in Bihar. But there is a need for unity. So, this year, on November 6 and November 11. Please come out. Please don't see this as a holiday because you will not be given a chance to complain later. So, please go and vote”, she added.

The upcoming election in Bihar is for the 18th Legislative Assembly, and will be fought on 243 seats. The elections will be conducted in two phases: 6 November 2025 and 11 November 2025. The 1st phase covers 121 constituencies with the 2nd phase covering 122 constituencies. The election results for the Bihar assembly are scheduled to be declared on November 14, 2025, on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

--IANS

aa/