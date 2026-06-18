NEET-UG: Dharmendra Pradhan reviews preparedness for fair, error-free retest on June 21

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Reviewing preparedness, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday emphasised maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Addressing a review meeting, Pradhan directed all authorities to remain vigilant and asked officials to ensure that necessary measures were in place for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination.

Stressing the importance of coordination at all levels, the Minister said that officers designated by the Union Ministry will reach all states to coordinate activities pertaining to the re-examination process and will report to the Command Centre headed by the Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Minister asked the designated nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment.

Senior officials and functionaries of the Ministry of Education; state governments; NTA and Higher Education Institutions; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Vineet Joshi; and Director General, NTA, Abhishek Singh, attended the meeting, said a statement.

Department of School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the students must be put at absolute ease to appear for the examination by giving them all necessary facilities, including provision of seating arrangements before the exam and drinking water.

He requested the nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that adequate steps were taken for student convenience.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi said that the time between now and the date of the re-examination was crucial, and stressed the need for proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict compliance with all prescribed protocols.

NTA DG Abhishek Singh said the Agency was working with all concerned stakeholders, including the district-level coordination committees headed by the District Magistrates, state police departments and intelligence agencies, to ensure that the re-examination was conducted smoothly.

Detailed deliberations were held on the examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines. States/UTs were advised to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the smooth, transparent and seamless conduct of the re-examination.

--IANS

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