Jr NTR's team clarifies he is not associated with charity drives organised by certain fan groups

Hyderabad, May 14 (IANS) Pointing out that it had come to their attention that certain fan groups had been organising charity drives and raising funds in the name of NTR, the team of actor Jr NTR has now clarified that the star was in no way associated with such activities and that he did not endorse them in any capacity.

In a statement, the actor's team said, "It has come to our attention that certain fan groups have been organising charity drives and raising funds in the name of Mr. NTR. We would like to formally clarify that Mr. NTR is in no way associated with these activities, nor does he endorse them in any capacity."

They further went on to say, "The public, well-wishers and fans are requested to exercise caution and refrain from contributing to any such initiatives represented as being connected to him or his office. Any official communication, association or social activities will only be made by Mr. NTR directly. We appreciate your understanding and continued support."

On the work front, Jr NTR has a number of interesting projects lined up, including his most eagerly awaited film with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively being referred to as NTRNeel.

Only a few days ago, the makers of the magnum opus, featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead, had announced that the film's release was being pushed to June 11, 2027.

For the unaware, the film was to originally hit screens on June 25 this year.

Only a few days ago, Jr. NTR had shared a picture of himself on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. In the image, the actor was seen flaunting his chiselled back and beefed up biceps at a gym. Captioning the picture, he said, “Built. Not bought. #NTRNeel @kumarmannava @ntrneelfilm.”

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the project was announced. Unconfirmed reports claim that the film will also feature Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon.

It may be recalled that Jr NTR had joined the sets of the film from April 22 last year. The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts “NTRNeel”, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

With the creative vision of Prashanth Neel—renowned for his success with the KGF franchise—and Jr NTR’s dynamic screen presence, #NTRNeel is expected to redefine action cinema and set new industry benchmarks.

Promising high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and grand visuals, this film is already being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in recent times.

--IANS

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