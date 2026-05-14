Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone repeats her oversized airport look as she returns to Mumbai after King shoot

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was seen returning to Mumbai after wrapping an important shooting schedule of her upcoming movie, King, co-starring Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday, in the same outfit that she was spotted while flying out of India, on April 28.

In the airport video, the actress was seen dressed in an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set paired with sunglasses and bright yellow sneakers. She was seen smiling ear to ear for the paparazzi present.

Recent reports suggest that Deepika had been shooting in Cape Town for a major schedule of the film.

A few days ago, leaked behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of ‘King’ had gone viral online, showing Deepika filming what appeared to be a romantic song sequence with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town.

In some of the clips circulating on social media, Shah Rukh was seen being attentive towards a pregnant Deepika between takes, seemingly to be ensuring she was comfortable during the shoot. Despite being pregnant, Deepika has continued to fulfill her professional commitments.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is being produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat and others.

The action thriller is currently slated for a Christmas 2026 theatrical release.

On the personal front, Deepika and Ranveer recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news through an adorable social media post featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result.

For the uninitiated, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, after dating for several years.

The couple reportedly fell in love while working on the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The couple went on to star together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

–IANS

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