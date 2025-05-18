Neena Gupta turned chef with this delicious delicacy from leftover rice

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Celebrated actress Neena Gupta turned chef with a delicious delicacy made from leftover rice.

She posted a clip on her Instagram straight from her kitchen, making some yummy tikkis.

Neena took some leftover rice and added some sooji to it, along with freshly cut carrot, ginger, onions, and some curd, and mashed it all well. Then she added some finely chopped green chilies and coriander, and let the batter rest for around 20 minutes.

Once it was set, she made small balls from the batter and fried them into crispy tikkis. Neena also revealed that she was trying out this recipe for the first time, after eating it somewhere.

"Tikki ready," Neena captioned the post.

On Thursday, Neena's designer daughter, Masaba Gupta, dropped a heartwarming glimpse of her mother embracing her nani duties on social media.

Masaba posted a video on her Instagram in which Neena was seen singing the classic song "Dum Maro Dum" while holding her granddaughter, Matara.

The adorable moment between the grandmother and granddaughter was captioned, “Mozart for babies < Nani singing whatever comes to mind. It’s a miracle I turned out ok. @neena_gupta.”

After tying the knot in a private court ceremony in January 2023, Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra were blessed with a baby girl in October 2024. Sharing the exciting news with the netizens, the new parents released a joint statement on Dussehra. The couple further dropped an adorable picture of their baby girl’s feet and captioned it, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba and Satyadeep.”

In January 2025, Masaba disclosed that they had named their little bundle of joy Matara.

Masaba took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of her hand with a golden bangle, along with her daughter's little hand. The bangle had "Matara" inscribed on it.

Explaining the meaning of the name, Masaba wrote, "3 months with my Matara..The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes." .

--IANS

pm/