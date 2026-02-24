February 24, 2026 11:29 AM हिंदी

Catherine Zeta Jones is having a ‘grave old time’ as she’s working on ‘Wednesday 3’

Catherine Zeta Jones is having a ‘grave old time’ as she’s working on ‘Wednesday 3’

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones is back in the world of the macabre as she resumes work on the third season of the hit series Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actress, who essays the enigmatic Morticia Addams in the show, shared a glimpse from the sets on Instagram, revealing that filming for Season 3 is underway.

“Working away on Season 3 of @wednesdaynetflix Having a grave old time,” she wrote as the caption, adding her signature dark humour to the update.

The third season has new members, including names such as Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer. The new season will further explore Nevermore Academy, introduce new characters, and delve deeper into Addams family secrets.

Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying her parents in the series.

Four out of the eight episodes of the first season were directed by Tim Burton, who also served as an executive producer. The first season revolves around Wednesday Addams, who attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school.

Burton was previously approached to direct the 1991 film The Addams Family and later worked on a canceled stop-motion animated film featuring the Addams Family.

Christina Ricci, who had played Wednesday in the 1991 film and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values, was asked by Burton to join the series in a supporting role. The show received three Golden Globe nominations. It also won four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Regarding the actress, Zeta-Jones has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Tony Award. Her screen debut came in the French-Italian film 1001 Nights in 1990.

She established herself in Hollywood with roles that highlighted her sex appeal, such as in the action film The Mask of Zorro and the heist film Entrapment.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Aishwarya Sakhuja on meeting herself without ‘filters or performance’

Aishwarya Sakhuja on meeting herself without ‘filters or performance’

Sivakarthikeyan: My next film after 'Seyon' too will be with Sivakumar Murugesan (Photo Credit: Sivakarthikeyan productions/X)

Sivakarthikeyan: My next film after 'Seyon' too will be with Sivakumar Murugesan

Full support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, right to self-defence: Baloch group condemns Pakistani strikes

Full support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, right to self-defence: Baloch group condemns Pakistani strikes

Squash: Brabourne Stadium to host Indian Open from March 18-22

Squash: Brabourne Stadium to host Indian Open from March 18-22

Maniesh Paul pens b’day note for wife Sanyukta, says she makes life 'beautiful, blessed'

Maniesh Paul pens b’day note for wife Sanyukta, says she makes life 'beautiful, blessed'

NCERT’s new Class 8 textbook flags ‘corruption in judiciary’; Kapil Sibal says ‘what about others’

NCERT’s new Class 8 textbook flags ‘corruption in judiciary’; Kapil Sibal says ‘what about others’

Helen Mirren reveals where she found her red carpet confidence

Helen Mirren reveals where she found her red carpet confidence

Palak Tiwari ‘forces’ her younger brother to watch anime, says that's her favourite hobby

Palak Tiwari ‘forces’ her younger brother to watch anime, says that's her favourite hobby

Taylor Swift goes makeup-free in ‘Opalite’ memories post

Taylor Swift goes makeup-free in ‘Opalite’ memories post

Delhi Police arrest Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib in AI Summit shirtless protest case

Delhi Police arrest Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib in AI Summit shirtless protest case