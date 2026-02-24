Akshara Singh shares a selfie with Akshay Kumar, says ‘surprise loading’

Mumbai Feb 24 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh recently sparked curiosity after she shared a picture with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, further hinting at an upcoming surprise.

Taking to her social media account, Akshara captioned the post: “When khiladi meets Mrignaini और कहानी अभी बाकी है surprise loading @akshaykumar sir #HARHARMAHADEV.”

The picture features Akshay Kumar and Akshara posing for a selfie, smiling ear to ear. The superstar is seen sporting a casual look in a green shirt paired with a black beanie, while Akshara looks pretty in a blue-and-white outfit.

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar is known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, more after starring in the 1992 thriller ‘Khiladi’, which became a major success. He went on to headline films like ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ and ‘Mr & Mrs Khiladi’, ‘International Khiladi’ further cementing the title. Over the years, Akshay has built a versatile career spanning action, comedy, romance and socially relevant dramas, with films like ‘Mohra’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ ‘Sooryavanshi’ and others.

For the uninitiated, before entering the film industry, Akshay reportedly worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok while also training in martial arts. The actor holds a black belt in Taekwondo and has trained in Muay Thai in Thailand. He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Saugandh’ in 1991.

On the work front, Akshay is now gearing up for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. On the personal front, he is married to author and former actress Twinkle Khanna, and the couple has two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Talking about Akshara Singh, she is known as one of the leading stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress and singer, has featured in films such as ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Tabadala’, and ‘Satya’. She has also been part of reality television, including ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

