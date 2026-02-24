AUS vs IND: Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth ruled out of ODI series due to quad injuries

Brisbane, Feb 24 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry and ace pacer Kim Garth have been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India owing to the quad injuries that they picked up during the third and final T20I in Adelaide on Saturday.

Their availability for the Test match will be determined after the ODI series, depending on their rehab progress. Garth underwent scans on Monday and was officially ruled out on Tuesday, with skipper Alyssa Healy confirming during the toss that the two players had been sidelined.

“No Perry, no Garth. Got some injuries picked up in the third T20,” Healy said after India won the toss and elected to bat.

Megan Schutt and Lucy Hamilton have been drafted into the ODI squad, strengthening Australia’s options ahead of the series. Schutt’s return adds experience and firepower to the pace unit, while Healy is set to partner Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order as she begins her farewell tour. Meanwhile, T20 opener Georgia Voll has been slotted into a middle-order role for the 50-over format.

Schutt’s addition to the XI worked wonders for the home team as the veteran pacer dismissed India opener Pratika Rawal, who was making her first international appearance since the injury that she picked up during the side’s victorious ODI World Cup campaign.

Schutt struck off just the second delivery of the game and trapped Rawal lbw to send her back to the dugout for a two-ball duck.

Seven-time World Cup champions Australia have long set the pace in one-day cricket and maintain a strong overall record against India.

Meanwhile, India, playing their first ODI since winning the Women’s ODI World Cup in November 2025, aim to transfer the confidence gained in the T20Is into the longer format.

The first ODI at The Gabba will set the tone for the series, influenced by recent form, tested reputations, and the subtle reminder that in 50-over cricket, patience and precision remain crucial.

