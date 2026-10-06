October 06, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

Neena Gupta says neighbours are jealous of others’ beautiful wives, leaves Rohit Sharma in splits

Neena Gupta says neighbours are jealous of others’ beautiful wives, leaves Rohit Sharma in splits

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta left cricketer Rohit Sharma in splits with her witty answer during a fun segment on Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.

When Rohit asked the cast about one thing that makes people jealous of their neighbours, Neena had a hilarious response. She in an impromptu mode, said, “Uski sundar biwi dekh ke.” (Seeing his beautiful wife.)

The episode, which welcomed the cast of the recently released OTT show Chumbak, brought together Neena Gupta, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Deven Bhojani, Jamnadas Majethia, Anant Joshi, Helly Shah and Aatish for an evening packed with games, candid interactions and laughter.

Neena Gupta’s quick and unexpected response had everyone laughing.

The fun then took a celebratory turn when Jamnadas Majethia brought up one of Rohit Sharma’s most memorable moments from his World Cup-winning celebrations.

Referring to his viral celebration, he said, “Aapne jo trophy lete waqt iconic dance kiya tha.” (The iconic dance you did while lifting the trophy)

Taking the moment forward, Neena Gupta, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Deven Bhojani, Jamnadas Majethia, Anant Joshi, Helly Shah and Aatish joined Rohit Sharma to recreate his iconic World Cup trophy dance. The entire cast enthusiastically performed the signature move with Rohit, turning the segment into a fun and spontaneous celebration.

Rohit has also spoken candidly in the previous episodes.

One recent revelation from Family Full House was that Rohit said spending time with his children is his favourite way to unwind after a hectic day.

He had said he actually runs around after his two children because he enjoys seeing what they are doing at home.

–IANS

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