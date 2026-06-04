June 04, 2026 4:46 PM हिंदी

Nearly 80 pc smartphone users experience call drops on highways: Report

Nearly 80 pc smartphone users experience call drops on highways: Report

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Nearly eight in 10 smartphone users, or 79 per cent of users, experience call drops or connectivity interruptions while travelling on Indian highways, a report said on Thursday.

The report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) said the survey of 2,000 smartphone users aged 18–35 across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata found disruptions are impacting working professionals both financially and emotionally.

“India has made real progress in expanding mobile coverage, yet consistent connectivity remains a challenge in everyday environments — highways, metros, and indoor low‑signal zones," said Prabhu Ram, VP – Industry Research Group, CMR.

Among respondents who use their phone for business, 64 per cent said they lost a sales opportunity or client deal due to a call drop.

Two in three respondents said they had lost a client they believed was affected by signal performance, the report added.

Around 83 per cent respondents said call drops during important conversations left them feeling anxious or helpless.

Further, 71 per cent respondents had to call a customer back after a dropped call which many felt damaged their professional image.

The report said that smartphone design may shape connectivity in challenging mobility environments.

Among frequent highway travellers using a smartphone with triple-signal chipset technology (POVA Series), 81 per cent said they reported an improved signal experience after switching devices.

Around 74 per cent reported a more reliable calling experience during highway travel and 72 per cent reported faster signal recovery after passing through weak-coverage areas.

Another report from CMR had said India’s smartphone market posted its weakest quarterly performance in recent years as shipments eased 2 per cent year‑on‑year in Q1 2026, due to rising DRAM and NAND flash prices.

The rise in memory prices forced device price increases and prompted many price‑sensitive consumers to defer upgrades.

—IANS

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