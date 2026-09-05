Nearly 16000 children go missing in Bangladesh, sparking global concern

Berlin, Sep 5 (IANS) At least 15,917 children were reported missing across Bangladesh between January and July 2026, according to Police Headquarters data, prompting a leading international human rights organisation to raise serious concerns over child safety and security in the South Asian nation.

Germany-based International Society for Human Rights (ISHR) said that families filed General Diaries at different police stations over the seven months regarding the disappearance of their children. With more than 75 children reported missing each day on average, it said, the figures paint a deeply disturbing picture of child safety in Bangladesh.

“Behind every missing child is a family living with uncertainty, fear, and emotional distress. The disappearance of a child should never be treated merely as a statistical issue or an ordinary missing-person case. Every such incident represents a serious threat to the fundamental rights, safety, dignity, and future of a child," the ISHR stated.

Citing police statistics, the rights body said 1,768 children went missing in January, followed by 1,392 in February and 1,708 in March, before the figure surged to 2,660 in April. In May, 256 children were reported missing, while June witnessed a staggering spike, with 3,163 cases — the highest monthly figure recorded — followed by 311 cases in July.

According to ISHR, families have alleged that investigations and rescue operations in Bangladesh are often not initiated with the urgency required in cases involving missing children.

“Any delay during the critical early hours can result in the loss of valuable opportunities to locate the child. For this reason, every report of a missing child must be treated as an emergency requiring immediate and professional action,” it noted.

Referring to crime experts and human rights activists in Bangladesh, the rights body said that several factors may have contributed to the large number of missing children. These included organised trafficking networks, kidnapping for ransom, the use of children in forced begging and other criminal activities, family disputes, personal conflicts, and other forms of organised crime.

According to ISHR, the overall situation also raises broader concerns regarding social disorder, organised crime, drug-related criminal activities, weaknesses in law enforcement, and delays in the justice system.

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of society. When crime and insecurity increase, children often become easy targets because they are less capable of protecting themselves and are dependent on adults and institutions for their safety,” it noted

“ The protection of children is not only a law-enforcement responsibility; it is also a fundamental human rights obligation. Every child has the right to live safely, to be protected from exploitation and violence, and to grow up in an environment where his or her dignity and security are respected,” stressed the rights body.

--IANS

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