Nearly 1500 cases of enforced disappearances by Pak forces since 2025: Baloch rights body

Quetta, April 28 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Tuesday stated that it has made a formal submission to the Government of Balochistan, documenting more than 1,250 cases of enforced disappearances in 2025 and 231 cases in the first three months of 2026.

According to the BYC, this submission, which included a documented list of victims of enforced disappearances, was made through the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Secretary Home and was received on April 23.

The rights body highlighted that the disappearances occurred during raids and intelligence-based operations carried out by Pakistani forces, often in the presence of family members and, in many cases, accompanied by physical and verbal abuse.

“From these cases, approximately 400 individuals from 2025 and 75 from January to March 2026 have since been released after short-term disappearance, while some have been formally charged and placed in detention. However, 821 individuals from 2025 and 142 from early 2026 remain missing, with their families still unaware of their whereabouts or condition,” the BYC stated.

This submission, the BYC said, aimed to address longstanding uncertainty and discrepancies over the scale of enforced disappearances in Balochistan by providing detailed, case-based documentation.

The rights body noted that these “figures represent only the cases reported and verified through available channels; many more cases may remain undocumented due to limited access and resources".

Meanwhile, a leading human rights organisation on Tuesday brought to light the enforced disappearance of another two civilians in Balochistan at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Expressing serious concern, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Pervez Baloch, a resident of Ornach in the Khuzdar district, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security personnel.

Citing information, the right body stated that Pervez returned from Muscat on the night of April 20 to spend time with his family. Upon leaving the Karachi airport, he was reportedly taken into custody by security personnel. Since then, it said, he has had no contact with his family, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Additionally, another Baloch civilian, Alim, was taken into custody on April 25 from the diesel market in the Chitkan area of the Panjgur district by a Pakistan-backed “death squad", while his whereabouts remain unknown.

On the other hand, a sit-in protest staged by the students outside Bolan Medical College in the provincial capital, Quetta, entered its sixth consecutive day on Monday, with demonstrators demanding the release of Khadija Baloch.

According to the BYC, Khadija was abducted on April 21 by Pakistani security forces from the BMC female hostel in Quetta and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Slamming the college administration for inaction, the BYC said, “As the protest enters yet another day, the administration continues to maintain silence. Not a single step has been taken toward the safe release of Khadija Baloch. This silence is not negligence; it is a deliberate choice, and that choice makes the administration a willing partner in her continued detention and state suppression."

--IANS

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