NDA will win Bihar with record votes: Giriraj Singh

Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) On the eve of the Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed strong confidence that the NDA will return to power with a record-breaking mandate.

The counting of votes will begin on November 14 at 8 am, with the final picture of Bihar’s next government expected to emerge by afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh said, “We won 206 seats in 2010, and this time we will win even more.”

He added that the people of Bihar have once again shown faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, voting for continued development and stability.

In the 2010 Assembly elections, the Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP alliance had secured a landslide victory, winning 206 seats — with JDU bagging 115 and BJP 91.

In the current election, both parties contested 101 seats each, while the remaining were allocated to their alliance partners.

Giriraj Singh asserted that the NDA’s performance this year would surpass the 2010 results, saying that Bihar’s voters have “rejected chaos and misrule” and chosen a government focused on development and governance.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, reacting to the exit polls predicting an NDA victory in Bihar, said she has no faith in such surveys and urged people to wait for the actual results on November 14.

“I have no faith in exit polls. Just wait until tomorrow for the election results — everything will be clear. The people of Bihar have voted to form a new government,” Neha Sharma said while speaking to reporters in Bhagalpur.

Expressing happiness over the high voter turnout and strong participation of women, the actress said awareness about voting rights has grown remarkably in Bihar.

“People are now beginning to understand their rights. This is a matter of great joy,” she added.

Neha, who is the daughter of Bhagalpur Congress MLA Ajit Sharma, has returned from Mumbai to campaign for her father.

She joined him in several roadshows and appealed to voters to support him.

--IANS

ajk/dan