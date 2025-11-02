NDA will form next govt with two-thirds majority in Bihar: BJP

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign blitz on Sunday for the Bihar elections saw him holding two back-to-back rallies in Bihar - Arrah and Nawada, followed by a roadshow in Patna.

The string of rallies by PM Modi, days ahead of the Assembly elections, has energised and galvanised the public in general, and the Bihar BJP leadership has developed high hopes that this canvassing will translate into a thumping mandate for the party.

Dilip Jaiswal, the Bihar BJP president, speaking to newsmen after PM Modi’s rally, exuded confidence that NDA will form the next government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority.

“The public trust in the work done by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for Bihar's development has strengthened. This time, the people of Bihar will form the NDA government with a two-thirds majority," he told newsmen.

Upendra Kushwaha, RLM chief and key ally of the NDA, said that tremendous enthusiasm is being seen in every district of Bihar where PM Modi's rallies are being held.

"Lakhs of people gathered in Ara today. This is a clear message that the people of Bihar want to see the NDA government again. That is why such a large number of people have come to listen to the Prime Minister," Kushwaha said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Hulas Pandey said, "It is a matter of pride for us that Prime Minister Modi himself is coming to Bihar to bless the NDA candidates. His arrival has infused new energy into the entire state. Now it is certain that the people of Bihar will ensure victory for the NDA candidates in the maximum number of seats."

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav had said in a statement that the results will be declared on the 14th, our oath will be taken on the 18th, and all criminals will be in jail by November 26th.

Upendra Kushwaha, in a retort to Tejashwi Yadav’s statement that criminals will be imprisoned if his alliance wins the state, said, "He is making such statements to boost his own morale, whereas the reality is that RJD itself has given tickets to many candidates with criminal backgrounds."

