PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna; offers his blessings to the star couple!

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now congratulated popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are to tie the knot on Thursday, and offered his blessings to the star couple.

In a letter sent to the parents of Vijay Deverakonda, the Prime Minister said, " It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

The Prime Minister also said that the wedding marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika and that the couple, with the spirit of "having taken seven steps together" become friends for life.

"Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen," the Prime Minister said.

"May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," the Prime Minister said and offered his blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.

For the unaware, the wedding ceremony of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.

On Sunday, the couple officially announced their wedding. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Rashmika and Vijay wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love”.

The couple are expected to exchange the vows on February 26, 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony is described as intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends, followed by planned receptions.

