Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar cycle 55 km with 3,000-ft climb at the historic Panhala Fort

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Fitness enthusiast and actor-model Milind Soman, along with his wife Ankita Konwar and a few friends, recently cycled 55 kilometres uphill to an ‘elevation of 3,000 feet’ at Panhalad in Kolhapur.

The 'Four More Shots Please' star took to his social media account in sharing the details of their adventure and also shared a few pictures from their stint.

Sharing glimpses from the ride, Milind captioned the post as, “Today @ankita_earthy , our friends and I rode 55km with a climb of 3000ft in Kolhapur around the hills of Jyotiba temple and the fort of Panhala :) paid respects to one of the brave Generals of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Baji Prabhu Deshpande .. I ride only 10-15 times in a year, so every opportunity is welcome.”

In the pictures, Milind is seen cycling on an open road during sunrise. Dressed in a navy athletic T-shirt, cycling shorts, helmet and gloves, he appears completely focused and engrossed as he pedals uphill.

Another picture shows the group posing together with their bicycles in front of the iconic statue of warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande at the entrance of Panhalad, a hill station in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra state.

In another separate picture, Milind is seen lifting his red bicycle high above his head, standing proudly before the statue.

Ankita and Milind have been giving major fitness goals for years now. From running marathons to regular exercise, the power couple shares photos and videos from their disciplined lifestyle, inspiring their fans.

Recently, Milind and Ankita Konwar welcomed 2026 by giving major fitness goals to their fans.

Ankita, in a social media post, revealed how they ran through 3 countries in just two days.

Sharing an umpteen number of pictures from their visit to Budapest, Hungary, Ankita wrote, “Wish you all a very happy new year from Budapest! Spent the 30th and 31st of December the best way we know how to.”

She added, “Ran through 3 countries in 2 days. Met some lovely kind people along the way! Ran through ice puddles and snow with ice-cold wind on our faces but came out of it a little bit stronger.”

