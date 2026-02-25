Basil Joseph to play Rajinikanth's son in #Thalaivar173?

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, Malayalam director and actor Basil Joseph may well be roped in to play the son of actor Rajinikanth in the Superstar's upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173.

The film, which is to be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs.

The latest buzz doing the rounds is that well known Malayalam actor and director Basil Joseph may play the role of Superstar Rajinikanth's son in the film.

Rumours also suggest that actress Priyanka Arul Mohan may do a pivotal role in this film, which will be a proper commercial entertainer.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the unit in this regard.

For the unaware, Cibi Chakravarthy, the director of Superstar Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited upcoming film which is being tentatively referred to as #Thalaivar173, had recently disclosed that shooting for the much-awaited film would commence in the middle of April this year.

Cibi Chakravarthy, who participated in the pre-release promotional event of 'Thaai Kelavi', said, "I will very soon be saying "action and cut" to the Superstar. We intend to start filming in mid-April this year."

It may be recalled that the director has made a promise to both fans of Rajinikanth and his family about the film.

The young director, who had participated in the pre-release event of Soundarya Rajinikanth's film 'With Love', had said, "I am meeting all of you after the announcement of #Thalaivar173 only now. So, I wish to say something here."

"I want to say only one thing with love. As a fan of Thalaivar, I want to tell the fans of Thalaivar and his family, when you walk out of the theatres after watching #Thalaivar173, you will be walking out with satisfaction. It's a promise. Again, I am saying, It's a promise," he had said.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth was recently asked about his eagerly-awaited upcoming film with director Cibi Chakravarthy, which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

The film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing the film.

