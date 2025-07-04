NDA to contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday confirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar.

"All the leaders of the NDA have agreed that with five parties in the alliance, including ours, the Bihar elections scheduled for November 2025 will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Traditionally, the leader under whom the elections are contested becomes the Chief Minister. So naturally, Nitish Kumar will be our face for the CM post. There is no doubt - we are confident of winning under his leadership," Manjhi said.

Asked whether he harbours any desire to become Chief Minister again, the 79-year-old leader ruled out the possibility due to his age and current responsibilities.

"As far as age is concerned, I had earlier decided not to be active in electoral politics beyond 75. Still, due to certain circumstances, I contested in 2015 and again in 2020. But now, I am not in a position to contest elections," he added.

Manjhi said that he "doesn't consider myself eligible for the Chief Ministerial post".

"PM (Narendra) Modi has entrusted me with ministerial responsibilities, and I am fully committed to fulfilling them. Even at this age, I am not sitting idle—I’m working hard to strengthen my department. As for the Chief Minister’s post, I do not consider myself eligible anymore. I won’t be able to dedicate the time and energy required, so I have no such ambition," he said.

He further reaffirmed his party’s unwavering commitment to the NDA, highlighting its contribution and influence within the alliance.

"Hindustani Awam Morcha has four MLAs, one MLC, a minister, and a Lok Sabha member. We have always stood firmly with the NDA and continue to do so. In Bihar, the focus is on development, and under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the state has seen notable progress in electricity supply, law and order, and education. At the national level, PM Modi has emerged as a towering figure who has transformed India’s image both at home and abroad," he said.

Manjhi emphasised the power of the "double-engine government" and its appeal to voters across Bihar.

"People here believe that a government led by both Nitish Kumar and PM Modi is best for the state’s future. Every child in Bihar is now thinking that it’s time to support the NDA again. We are united and ready to move forward," he said.

--IANS

jk/vd