‘NDA stands strong like Pandavas’: Bihar BJP chief on candidate list

Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) As the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday, the party's State President Dilip Jaiswal said that even after the Opposition attempted to spread rumours, the "NDA stands strong like the Pandavas."

He said that the BJP's swift move to finalise and announce its list of candidates highlights the NDA's strategy to "project unity" and "readiness" ahead of the elections, even as the Opposition is "still deciding the seat-sharing formula".

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, announcing names for 71 constituencies, including several key leaders and sitting ministers.

Among the prominent candidates are Bihar's two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Samrat Choudhary, who will contest from Tarapur in Munger district, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has been fielded from Lakhisarai. Former Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi will contest from Katihar and Bettiah in West Champaran district, respectively.

Jaiswal, while speaking to IANS after the announcement, took a dig at the Opposition alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, and lauded the NDA's unity.

"Many people were asking for the list to be released quickly, so here we are. First, the seat-sharing was completed by the NDA. While the Mahagathbandhan was still deliberating, the NDA alliance finalised its seat-sharing. Early this morning, the opposition parties also tried to spread some rumours," Jaiswal said.

He mentioned that the list of the rest of the party's candidates will be released by Wednesday.

"As I had mentioned, the NDA is like the five Pandavas -- a strong alliance. We are set to form the government with a clear majority under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. We have released the names of 71 candidates, and all will be announced by tomorrow," he added.

