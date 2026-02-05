NDA slams Oppn over breach of decorum in Lok Sabha, calls act insult to Parliament

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Several NDA leaders, on Thursday, criticised the Opposition over an incident in the Lok Sabha in which women MPs were seen surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat, calling it a serious breach of parliamentary decorum and an insult to democratic traditions.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dharmshila Gupta termed the incident "most unfortunate" and accused the Opposition of misusing women MPs as shields to target the Prime Minister.

"The way the Opposition uses women to insult the Prime Minister is condemnable. This is not just an insult to the Prime Minister, but to Parliament and the faith of people in India’s democracy," Gupta said.

Highlighting the Union government's initiatives for women, she added that Prime Minister Modi has consistently spoken about women being the backbone of the nation and has worked for their empowerment across sectors.

"On the other hand, the Opposition, driven by dynastic politics, is working to insult the Prime Minister. The country and the world are watching," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu also expressed disappointment over the developments in the House, particularly the use of posters and placards.

"What transpired yesterday (on Wednesday) was very disappointing. Bringing posters and play cards inside the House and trying to block the Assembly Speaker's view is not required. There are many avenues outside Parliament to protest, but inside the House, decorum and tradition must be maintained," he said, urging the Opposition to behave responsibly.

Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP Giriraj Singh accused the Congress of deliberately disrupting Parliamentary proceedings.

"Congress is now known for such lowly acts. The Lok Sabha has remained disrupted for four days. This was pre-planned, with people gathering early in the morning. It was an attempt to attack by coming right in front of the Treasury benches," he alleged.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari also described the incident as “deeply worrying”, saying that while protests and slogans are part of Parliamentary culture, crossing physical boundaries was unacceptable.

"Keeping women MPs in front and surrounding the Prime Minister's chair when he was about to enter the House is not normal behaviour. This kind of conduct does not reflect healthy Parliamentary opposition," Tiwari said.

The incident has further intensified political tensions in Parliament, with the ruling NDA alliance accusing the Opposition of undermining Parliamentary dignity and democratic norms.

--IANS

sn/khz