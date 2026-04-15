NDA leaders congratulate new Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, say he will work on path shown by Nitish Kumar

Patna, April 15 (IANS) Congratulatory messages poured in from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, especially the BJP and JD(U), for Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday after he took oath as the new Bihar Chief Minister, following Nitish Kumar's election to the Rajya Sabha. The leaders were optimistic that Choudhary would follow the path shown by former CM Nitish Kumar and lead Bihar "towards development".

Along with Choudhary, senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers under the alliance arrangement.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, newly sworn-in Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, "The goals of the new government are already clearly defined. Our new Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has also said, and we all agree, that Bihar will move forward on the path of development, good governance, and inclusive growth that Nitish Kumar has established."

The Deputy CM emphasised that the new government would focus on the works started by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"We are committed to taking Bihar forward on the same path that he (Kumar) has already laid out. All of us, including Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, have the experience of working with him (Kumar). That is why I think, whatever work has been started by Nitish Kumar, the new government will work on those lines to complete those works," he said.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed confidence about CM Samrat Choudhary's ability to steer the new government.

He said, "Samrat Choudhary is very sharp and experienced. He was also part of our cabinet. Even today, the Patna Metro is our concept. Samrat Choudhary was the Urban Development Minister, and in our department, we had sent him to Delhi to bring the project, which was successfully brought forward."

Echoing a similar view, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar told reporters, "Samrat Choudhary has extensive experience in organisation and governance, and he has done good work. Going forward as well, Bihar will see the rule of law under his leadership. The government under him will work towards implementing the schemes bought by the central and Bihar government for farmers, youth, women, and the poor."

"The new government will work towards taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision to Bihar," he added.

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai also added, "Bihar will move forward on the path of progress as guided by JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha extended support to CM Choudhary for fulfilling his responsibility. "He has been given a responsibility, and we all stand with him in fulfilling it. The government will work in a good and effective manner," he said.

BJP leader Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said, "Nitish Kumar has drawn a roadmap for Bihar’s development through the 'Saat Nishchay-3,' the Pragati Yatra, and the Samriddhi Yatra. Under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary, the vision of development will be fulfilled."

Extending his greetings for the new CM, BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Bihar will progress and develop under his (Choudhary's) leadership. The dream of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will be fulfilled."

"Bihar will move further ahead under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary," added state BJP President Sanjay Saraogi.

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain mentioned that the party is "fortunate to have received the Chief Minister’s post in the NDA".

"It is an NDA government, and it will carry forward the work of Nitish Kumar," he added.

While congratulating the new CM and Deputy CMs, JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar told IANS, "From what I observed at the swearing-in ceremony, it seems that people still have some space in their hearts for Nitish Kumar."

He mentioned that the new Chief Minister now has a challenge before him.

"Samrat Choudhary has a major challenge before him. The work which Nitish Kumar has done for 20 years... (it remains to be seen) how he continues that," Kumar said.

--IANS

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