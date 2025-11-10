‘NDA all set for a historic win in Bihar’: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday claimed that the BJP-led NDA is heading toward a “decisive, effective and historic victory” in Bihar as the second phase of polling is set to take place on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, Prasad said the Opposition’s “frustration” reflects its acceptance of defeat.

“Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference after the campaign period ended. During the silence period, such statements show that he has already conceded defeat,” Prasad said.

Responding to Yadav’s allegations that industries are being set up only in BJP-ruled states, Prasad remarked that the RJD leader “does not do his homework.”

He highlighted that Bihar has seen the establishment of 17 ethanol plants, textile parks, and has become a “major hub” for the biscuit industry.

“MoUs worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore have been signed. Bihar today is free from the atmosphere of terror,” he added.

Prasad said the NDA’s continued success for two decades stems from the “trust factor” among the people.

He lauded the massive turnout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s roadshows, calling them a “testament to public faith and the PM’s popularity.”

Calling the election a battle between “jungle raj and good governance,” Prasad accused Tejashwi Yadav of perpetuating his father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s legacy of corruption and lawlessness.

“In the jungle raj era, ransom was decided at the CM’s residence,” he alleged.

Taking a swipe at the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Prasad said, “Rahul Gandhi is a political tourist. He goes on safaris instead of serious campaigning. The issues he raises are tired and irrelevant.”

On allegations regarding deployment of police from BJP-ruled states, Prasad clarified that “forces are deployed by the Election Commission, not by political parties.”

He urged patience over voter turnout figures, saying, “Let’s wait for the Election Commission’s data; everything will be clear soon.”

--IANS

sas/dan