November 10, 2025 5:39 PM हिंदी

‘NDA all set for a historic win in Bihar’: BJP

‘NDA all set for a historic win in Bihar’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday claimed that the BJP-led NDA is heading toward a “decisive, effective and historic victory” in Bihar as the second phase of polling is set to take place on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, Prasad said the Opposition’s “frustration” reflects its acceptance of defeat.

“Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference after the campaign period ended. During the silence period, such statements show that he has already conceded defeat,” Prasad said.

Responding to Yadav’s allegations that industries are being set up only in BJP-ruled states, Prasad remarked that the RJD leader “does not do his homework.”

He highlighted that Bihar has seen the establishment of 17 ethanol plants, textile parks, and has become a “major hub” for the biscuit industry.

“MoUs worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore have been signed. Bihar today is free from the atmosphere of terror,” he added.

Prasad said the NDA’s continued success for two decades stems from the “trust factor” among the people.

He lauded the massive turnout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s roadshows, calling them a “testament to public faith and the PM’s popularity.”

Calling the election a battle between “jungle raj and good governance,” Prasad accused Tejashwi Yadav of perpetuating his father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s legacy of corruption and lawlessness.

“In the jungle raj era, ransom was decided at the CM’s residence,” he alleged.

Taking a swipe at the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Prasad said, “Rahul Gandhi is a political tourist. He goes on safaris instead of serious campaigning. The issues he raises are tired and irrelevant.”

On allegations regarding deployment of police from BJP-ruled states, Prasad clarified that “forces are deployed by the Election Commission, not by political parties.”

He urged patience over voter turnout figures, saying, “Let’s wait for the Election Commission’s data; everything will be clear soon.”

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

One month to go: Countdown begins for 2025-26 edition of FIH Hockey Pro League (Credit: FIH)

One month to go: Countdown begins for 2025-26 edition of FIH Hockey Pro League

New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to be redeveloped into world-class Sports City: Sources

Delhi's JLN Stadium to be redeveloped into world-class Sports City: Sources

'Globetrotter' event set to draw 50,000 fans, led by Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli

'Globetrotter' event set to draw 50,000 fans, led by Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli

Piyush Goyal meets US business delegation, explores collaboration in AI, clean energy

Piyush Goyal meets US business delegation, explores collaboration in AI, clean energy

India advancing traditional medicine through stronger research, global collaboration

India advancing traditional medicine through stronger research, global collaboration: Minister

Head coach Gautam Gambhir calls conversations with players who don’t make the Playing XI as the ‘toughest job’ of his role. Photo credit: IANS

Head coach Gambhir calls conversations with players who don’t make the XI ‘toughest job’ of his role

Islamic State’s toxic shift: Gujarat plot to poison water exposes new tactic

Islamic State’s toxic shift: Gujarat plot to poison water exposes new tactic

Gujarat pushes ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’ mission with high-level strategy

Gujarat pushes ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’ mission with high-level strategy

Gujarat CM launches advanced 'Census Gujarat' website in Gandhinagar

Gujarat CM launches advanced 'Census Gujarat' website in Gandhinagar

Manish Malhotra reveals why he named his banner Stage5 Production

Manish Malhotra looks back at his journey from a model to producer