NCW summons Pranit More, Himanshu, Madhur Virli over alleged objectionable social media content against women

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday summoned comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Madhur Virli in connection with alleged objectionable content circulating on social media that is said to be detrimental to the dignity of women.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on June 22 at 4:00 P.M. at the NCW office in New Delhi.

The controversy stems from a video shared by Pranit More featuring a crowd-work interaction in which 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra allegedly made a remark equating a woman's dignity with “Rs 370 ki biryani.” The statement sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Following the backlash, both the comedian and the audience member issued apologies. However, by then, the clip had already been widely circulated across multiple platforms. The video was later deleted, and Jangra deactivated his Instagram account.

The incident triggered strong reactions online, with several users criticising the remarks. Jangra also reportedly lost his job in Gurugram amid the controversy. Influencers and social media users condemned the content, prompting the NCW to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Earlier, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar had written to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking swift action in the case. She requested the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also sought a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days. Subsequently, hearing notices were issued to Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, directing them to appear before the Commission on June 22, 2026, at 4 P.M.

Meanwhile, reports also suggested that Pranit More had deactivated his Instagram account; however, he later reappeared in a video apologising once again and appealing for a second chance from the public.

Separately, a 2024 video of Madhur Virli also resurfaced online in which he was heard making an allegedly offensive remark during a stand-up act. In the clip, Virli referred to a sensitive subject involving rape, which also drew criticism.

Following the backlash, Virli issued a clarification on his YouTube channel and expressed that he was “genuinely sorry” for the remarks.

--IANS

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