Gujarat: NCC cadets take to the skies at state-level annual training camp in Kutch

Mandvi, Jan 21 (IANS) A state-level annual training camp organised by the National Cadet Corps has turned Mandvi’s coastline into a hub of adventure, discipline and youthful aspiration, as hundreds of cadets underwent parasailing training as part of their leadership and personality development programme.

The camp, hosted by 36 Gujarat Battalion NCC, is being held from January 14 to January 23, 2026, at Mandvi in Kutch.

A total of 594 Army and Naval Wing cadets from the NCC Group Jamnagar are participating in the State Combined Annual Training Camp, receiving specialised instruction in parasailing under certified trainers.

The adventure training aims to enhance leadership qualities, teamwork, physical fitness and mental resilience among cadets.

Under expert supervision, participants are being trained in parasailing fundamentals, including safety protocols, equipment handling and aerial navigation.

Flying over the Mandvi coastline, cadets are being encouraged to overcome fear, test personal limits and build confidence through hands-on experience.

The training programme is being conducted under the expert guidance of N.S. Shokin, a retired Indian Air Force Group Captain with over three decades of experience in parasailing. Cadets described the sessions as both thrilling and transformative, noting a visible boost in courage, adaptability and self-belief.

During the camp, P. Shashi, Group Commander of NCC Group Jamnagar, inspected the parade and received a guard of honour from the cadets. He also felicitated cadets who have excelled in various fields by awarding medals, applauding their dedication and discipline.

Addressing the gathering, senior officers noted a renewed enthusiasm among young people to serve the nation, especially following recent national events and the Prime Minister’s call for youth participation in nation-building.

Several cadets, including young women, shared their motivation to engage with defence-related training and leadership development, citing inspiration drawn from the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responsible and enterprising youth.

The camp is being conducted under the leadership of Vikas Prabhakar, Commanding Officer of 36 Gujarat Battalion NCC, with the coordinated efforts of Associate NCC Officers and PI staff.

Officials said the successful execution of the parasailing programme marks another milestone in NCC’s mission of nurturing disciplined, confident and capable citizens, in line with its motto of unity and discipline.

With adventure training, leadership exposure and national service at its core, the Mandvi camp continues to reinforce the NCC’s role as a vital platform for shaping the future generation of India.

