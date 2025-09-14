Nayanthara wishes her ‘Dearest Amma’ on her birthday: 'You are the heart of our family'

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Southern sensation Nayanthara used social media to wish her "Dearest Amma" as she turned a year older on Sunday.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Nayanthara posted a throwback photo from her childhood, where her mother was seen giving a peck on the actress’s cheek while her brother, Lenu Kurian, stood next to them.

The throwback photo was accompanied by a heart-melting birthday wish, calling her Amma "the heart of the family".

Nayanthara wrote on the photo-sharing app: “Happy birthday my dearest Amma. No words will ever be enough for the love, sacrifices and prayers you’ve poured into our lives. You are the heart of our family, the strength behind every step we take and the blessing we thank the universe for every single day. Love you Amma.”

Nayanthara never misses a chance to expressed her affection for her loved ones - it may be her mother, her husband Vignesh Shivan or her two adorable boys Uyir and Ulagam.

Shifting our focus to her professional commitment, Nayanthara has an exciting lineup ahead with movies such as "Dear Students", and "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu".

She has also been roped in for Yash starrer "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

Made under the direction of Geethu Mohandas, the highly-anticiapted drama will also feature Kiara Advani and Darrell D'Silva in pivotal roles, along with Akshay Oberoi making his South debut with the drama.

'Toxic' is touted to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The film will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

The drama has been jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Over and above this, Nayanthara further has "Mannangatti Since 1960", "Patriot", "Mookuthi Amman 2", "Rakkayie" and "Mega157" in the making.

