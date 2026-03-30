Maoists reduced to less than two districts: Anurag Thakur ​

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of giving a “red carpet” welcome to Naxalites and strengthening the Red Corridor during its rule.

He asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has successfully curbed the menace, reducing Naxalite influence from 126 districts to fewer than two.​

“Today, Naxalites are being neutralised, and many are surrendering. We had clearly told them: surrender and join the mainstream, and we will grant you amnesty. But if you don’t surrender, we will cut you down,” Thakur said, stressing the government’s resolve to make India completely free of Naxalism.​

The Minister paid homage to 1,851 security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the fight against Naxalism and noted that over 7,000 civilians had also lost their lives due to Naxal violence. ​

He accused the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, led by Bhupesh Baghel, of failing to cooperate with the Centre despite several Congress leaders being killed in Naxal attacks. ​

Tracing the roots of the problem back to Indira Gandhi’s era, Thakur said the Congress had no solution, while the Modi government has shown the determination to eradicate it. ​

He highlighted the Centre’s twin strategy of security and development, noting that schools have been built, mobile connectivity expanded, and infrastructure projects have been brought to tribal regions. ​

Rejecting allegations of discrimination, Thakur said the government has worked for the upliftment of 25 crore poor citizens “without any bias of religion or caste.” ​

His remarks came during a discussion on internal security and left-wing extremism in the Lok Sabha, underscoring the government’s claim of significant success in curbing Naxalism through both military action and development initiatives.​

He reminded the House that the problem of Naxalism existed even during Indira Gandhi’s time, but the Congress had no solution. “It is the Narendra Modi government that has found the remedy and shown the resolve to eradicate it,” he said. ​

Thakur highlighted that the government is following a twin strategy of security and development. ​

While the Congress often talks only about forests and land rights, the Modi government has focused on providing security and dignity to the people in Naxal-affected areas. ​

He pointed out that schools have been built, mobile connectivity has been expanded, and concrete development work has reached the tribal regions. Rejecting allegations of discrimination, Thakur said the Modi government has never worked on the basis of religion or caste. ​

“We have worked for the upliftment of 25 crore poor citizens without any discrimination,” he added.

The Minister’s remarks came during a discussion on internal security and left-wing extremism in the Lok Sabha. ​

His speech underscored the significant success achieved by security forces and the government’s development initiatives in curbing Naxalism in the country. ​

--IANS

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