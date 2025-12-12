Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The ‘real world’ scares me, like to stay in my film bubble

Mumbai Dec 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has delivered an umpteen number of hits and proved himself to be an actor par excellence. The actor, talking to IANS, spoke his heart out over why he loves to dwell in the world of cinema and is afraid of the 'real world'.

*Playing Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai, a storyline so intense, was a very difficult process,” said Nawazuddin. He added, ‘But I enjoyed staying in that world. Sometimes the real world scares me more, so I run away from it. I enjoy living in the film’s bubble or world for those three or more months till the shoot is on and I am in that character.”

When IANS asked how difficult it is to break out of an intense scene once the camera cuts, Nawazuddin Siddiqui elaborated, “I won’t say it’s easy. I am not the kind of actor who can switch on and switch off instantly. If I am shooting for two or three months, the character stays with me. I am not talking about the mood, but somewhere in the back of my mind, the character remains.”

He further added, “Until the film is complete, there’s always a bit of uneasiness. Honestly, I want to be someone who can switch on and off, but I am not able to do it, and frankly, if you ask, I don’t even want to. I like remaining in character.

Chitrangada Singh, who essays the character of Meera in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, topped her but on snapping out of intense character portrayal.

“For me, it was also difficult because the entire script of Raat Akeli Hai is very intense, revolving around these people, the murders, and the investigation, etc. It's all too deep. You don’t want to come out of that zone because you know you have to get back into it immediately. It’s not like the camera cuts and you start laughing or listening to music. None of us felt like that on set,” she said.

She further said, “The director creates an atmosphere that keeps you in that emotional space. On the drive back home, I would listen to music to detach a little. In the morning, while getting ready, I would listen to music again to tune myself back into that emotion. Music helps me shift frequencies. But yes, staying intense for long is tough. You can get tired of one emotion. I mean, how long can you stay happy or sad? So you need breaks to come back fresh.”

Talking about Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, the crime thriller has been directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh.

The movie, along with the phenomenal Chitrangda Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, also stars a stellar ensemble featuring Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun Bajpai, Revathy Asha Kelluni, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Priyanka Setia, Shridhar Dubey, Akhilendra Mishra, and others.

