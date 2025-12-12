Mohammed Ben Sulayem re-elected FIA president; to serve till 2029

Paris, Dec 12 (IANS) Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected as the president of the motorsport body FIA and will serve a second four-year term until 2029.

The 64-year-old Emirati, who succeeded Jean Todt as head of the world motorsport governing body in December 2021, was re-elected without opposition at the FIA's annual general assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“Thank you to all our FIA members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again. We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever," said president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world.”

After potential opponents, including Swiss-French racing driver Laura Villars and American former steward Tim Mayer, were unable to meet the election criteria that required candidates to name a vice president from each of its six global areas, Ben Sulayem ran unchallenged.

Only one South American, Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone, who is married to former Formula One supremo Bernie and a member of Ben Sulayem's team, was listed on the official list. Each candidate was required to designate one representative from each FIA worldwide region by the October 24 deadline.

The FIA has changed significantly over the last four years, enhancing operations, governance, and the federation's financial stability. The FIA's standing as the world's motorsport regulating organization and the foremost authority on safe, sustainable, and reasonably priced mobility has been reinforced by these modifications.

Under Mohammed Ben Sulayem's direction, the FIA recovered from a €24.0 million loss in 2021 to a strong operating result of €4.7 million in 2024—the federation's best financial performance in over a decade.

The FIA revealed a 2025 operating result forecast of €4.4 million today at the FIA Annual General Assembly, demonstrating ongoing momentum and steady financial development. Increased long-term investment in Member Clubs and strategic initiatives across the globe has been made possible by this restored stability.

--IANS

hs/