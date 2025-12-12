PLI schemes drive Rs 2 lakh crore investment, boosts production worth Rs 18.7 lakh crore: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) An investment of Rs 2 lakh crore has been realised till September this year under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 sectors, which has resulted in incremental production or sales of over Rs 18.7 lakh crore and employment generation of over 12.6 lakhs (direct and indirect), the Parliament was informed on Friday.

PLI programme, rolled out across multiple priority sectors, has materially improved domestic manufacturing capacities, attracted large-scale investments and supported export growth in participating sectors.

The impact of PLI schemes has been significant across various sectors in India, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, noting that the scheme resulted in a significant reduction in the gap between the domestic manufacturing capacity and demand of critical drugs.

Under the PLI Scheme for medical devices, 21 projects have started manufacturing of 54 unique medical devices, which include high-end devices such as Linear Accelerator (LINAC), MRI, CT-Scan, Heart Valve, Stent, Dialyser Machine, C-Arm, Cath Lab, Mammograph and MRI Coils, etc.

India’s position in the global pharmaceuticals market has expanded, and it is the third-largest player by volume. Exports now account for 50 per cent of production, and the country has reduced reliance on imports by manufacturing key bulk drugs like Penicillin G.

Meanwhile, the minister informed that India’s merchandise exports during April to October 2025 have demonstrated resilient performance despite challenging global conditions, with several key sectors like electronic goods growing strongly by 41.94 per cent, driven by robust demand for smartphones and consumer electronics in major markets including the US, the UK, and China.

Agricultural exports such as rice, fruits, spices, coﬀee, and marine products also expanded steadily, while pharmaceutical exports increased moderately by 6.46 per cent, supported by orders from countries like Nigeria and the US.

The engineering goods sector, the largest export category, posted a growth of 5.35 per cent, aided by higher shipments to Germany, the UK, and South Africa.

Overall, merchandise exports for the fiscal year so far remain positive compared to the previous year, reflecting underlying resilience despite global economic volatility, geopolitical disruptions, and softened demand in some markets.

There is, as of yet, no conclusive evidence that the export trends are attributable specifically to any tariﬀ-related action. India’s export sectors continue to demonstrate strength and diversification amid challenging external conditions, said the minister.

